Bajaj Holdings to pay interim dividend of 110 per share, fixes record date

Bajaj Holdings to pay interim dividend of 110 per share, fixes record date

The company has fixed the record date for this as 23 September.
04:18 PM IST

  • Bajaj Holdings & Investment has fixed the record date for this as 23 September

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Holdings & Investment on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of 110 per equity share. The company has fixed the record date for this as 23 September.

Bajaj Holdings informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 13 September, have declared an interim dividend of 110 (1100%) per equity share, of the face value of 10 each for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2023.

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as 23 September, 2022. The aforesaid interim dividend shall be credited/dispatched on or around 10 October, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd traded at 6655.1 on BSE at 11:42 am (IST), up 0.55% from previous close. The stock closed at 6,600, down 31.75, or 0.48% on the NSE.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of 4253.75 and a high of 6827.85.

The stock of Bajaj Holdings NSE -0.17 % & Investment Ltd. commands a market value of 74068.61 crore.

