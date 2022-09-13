Bajaj Holdings to pay interim dividend of 110 per share, fixes record date

Bajaj Holdings to pay interim dividend of ₹110 per share, fixes record date1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings & Investment on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹110 per equity share. The company has fixed the record date for this as 23 September.
Bajaj Holdings informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 13 September, have declared an interim dividend of ₹110 (1100%) per equity share, of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2023.
The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as 23 September, 2022. The aforesaid interim dividend shall be credited/dispatched on or around 10 October, the company said in an exchange filing.
Shares of the Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd traded at ₹6655.1 on BSE at 11:42 am (IST), up 0.55% from previous close. The stock closed at ₹6,600, down ₹31.75, or 0.48% on the NSE.
The stock quoted a 52-week low price of ₹4253.75 and a high of ₹6827.85.
The stock of Bajaj Holdings NSE -0.17 % & Investment Ltd. commands a market value of ₹74068.61 crore.
