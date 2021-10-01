MUMBAI : Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd, on Friday said it has cut its home loan rate by 5 basis points (bps) to 6.7% per annum for salaried and professional applicants.

Applicants with good credit, income, and employment profile can save substantially by availing of this new interest rate, it said, adding that customers with an existing home loan customers can also avail of the new rate by opting for a home loan balance transfer.

“Eligible applicants can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance and avail of the reduced interest rate. The home loan balance transfer product comes with a top-up loan facility, where an applicant has the option to avail of a sizeable top-up loan of ₹1 crore, or even higher, basis eligibility," it said.

The company said it offers contact-free loans, wherein the entire process is completed virtually. Applicants only need to apply through its website, post which all coordination is completed via phone or email.

“The only step of the journey where you need to meet the representative in person is the final one, where you need to sign the loan agreement and complete other registration formalities," it added.

That apart, applicants with a good credit history and income and employment record can apply for a sizeable loan amount of ₹5 crore, or even higher, basis eligibility. In other words, the quantum of funding is never a problem, the lender said.

“With Bajaj Housing Finance, applicants have the option to avail of home loans where the interest rate is linked to external benchmarks, such as the repo rate. Here, they stand a chance to benefit from regulatory rate cuts," it said.

