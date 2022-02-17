Bajaj Housing Finance Limited has extended the validity of its festive home loan interest rate, starting at 6.65% per annum. The offer is valid for eligible applicants who apply through the official website till 28 February.

The offer eligibility and terms include that the applicants should be salaried individuals or professionals (doctors and CAs). Salaried applicants should be employed with either a public or a private sector company, or a multinational organization with at least three years of work experience.

Similarly, doctors with an MBBS accreditation or a higher qualification should also have work experience of at least 3 years with a registered healthcare provider, or in their own practice to be eligible. CAs should have a valid certificate of practice and 3 years of post-qualification experience to avail of this offer.

The company’s festive offer is also open to those with a strong credit profile and a CIBIL score of 800 or higher. As per the release, the lender also offers home loan interest rates marginally higher than 6.65% to those with a CIBIL score between 750 and 799.

Note that the offer is applicable only on home loan applications made through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website. Only applications completed by 28 February, and loans disbursed till 31 March are eligible.

Further, those looking for a new home loan, as well as those looking to transfer their existing home loan from another lender, are eligible for the offer.

The key highlights of the company’s home loan are that applicants can obtain sizeable loan sanction worth ₹5 crore or higher based on the eligibility. When home loan balance transfer facility to the lender is opted, a top-up loan worth ₹1 crore or higher, basis eligibility, is available, as per the company.

Bajaj Housing Finance had on 29 December announced a festive deal offering customers, who have high credit scores, home loans starting as low as 6.65%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.