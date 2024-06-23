Bajaj Housing Finance is bankable, but not a bank
SummaryThe company is a large, efficient and profitable player in the home-loans business. But it doesn’t have the cost advantage and cross-selling synergies that banks do.
Earlier this month, Bajaj Housing Finance filed a draft offer document with the capital market regulator to offer shares worth about ₹7,000 crore to the public for the first time. Of this, ₹3,000 crore of shares are being sold by parent Bajaj Finance. The remaining ₹4,000 crore will come in from new shares, which will help it expand its housing-finance business. While Bajaj Housing is an efficient and profitable player in home loans, it faces structural issues, the most important being competition from banks, which have a natural advantage.