Bajaj Housing Finance is bankable, but not a bank

Quality of loans

As a whole, though, HFCs have seen more loans turn bad than various types of banks. The share of loans in HFC portfolios that have not been serviced for 90 days or more rose from 1.65% in March 2019 to 4.77% in December 2023. This was partly because HFCs target borrowers in the affordable housing segment, which tends to be riskier. As of December 2023, HFCs accounted for about one-third of loans in this segment, as compared to 11% in the prime segment, where banks dominate.