Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley take aim at Royal Enfield

Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley take aim at Royal Enfield1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto are set to launch locally-made Harley-Davidson and Triumph motorcycles in July to challenge Royal Enfield's dominance in the premium lifestyle motorcycle market. The new motorcycles will be in the 350cc-500cc segment, making them the smallest and most affordable products in Harley-Davidson's and Triumph's portfolios. Royal Enfield currently has nearly a 93% share of the 250cc-500cc motorcycle market, and a nearly 70% share of the 350cc-500cc segment. The new offerings will intensify competition in this market and are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd are set to launch the first locally-made Harley-Davidson and Triumph motorcycles in July in an ambitious attempt to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield Motors in the growing market for premium lifestyle motorcycles.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×