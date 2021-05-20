New Delhi: Film, television and web production company Balaji Telefilms has announced the appointment of Zulfiqar Khan as its new group chief operating officer. Khan succeeds Nachiket Pantvaidya who had joined as managing director at Asianet News Media and Entertainment (AMEL) earlier this month.

Khan will be responsible for the company's business, content, marketing, and distribution deals, Balaji said in a statement. He’s worked earlier at broadcast and digital media companies like HOOQ India, EROS Now, Star TV, among others.

"...Zulfiqar will be a driving factor for Balaji’s vision of shaping and defining its leadership in the ever-evolving entertainment sector," Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said in a statement.

Balaji is known for films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Udta Punjab, besides scores of daily soaps and its video streaming service ALTBalaji.

Shobha Kapoor, managing director Balaji Telefilms said the company has great expectations from Khan and that his experience coupled with the firm’s production and distribution capabilities will create significant value.

Khan began his career in 1999 with Star India and spent over sixteen years serving in distinct roles. In 2015, he moved to Eros Now as business head and chief revenue officer. His last stint with HOOQ as managing director saw him leading strategy for the premium video-on-demand service.

"... I am looking forward to a remarkable journey with the organization as we chart a successful growth story for the brand across verticals, in the coming years," Khan said in a statement on joining Balaji.

