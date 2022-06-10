Balancehero India appoints Sonia Chhabra Gupta as the Chief Business Officer

I found the idea of Finance for the next billion and of serving the financially underserved, especially in a country like ours, extremely compelling and exciting, Sonia Chhabra Gupta said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Balancehero India, which runs and operates True Balance that provides Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) in mobile wallet form, announced the appointment of Sonia Chhabra Gupta as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of True Credits Private Limited, a NBFC under its group.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Balancehero India, which runs and operates True Balance that provides Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) in mobile wallet form, announced the appointment of Sonia Chhabra Gupta as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of True Credits Private Limited, a NBFC under its group.
Commenting on her appointment, Gupta said, “I found the idea of ‘Finance for the next billion’ and of serving the financially underserved, especially in a country like ours, extremely compelling and exciting. While many people talk about it, very few companies have done it successfully. The way True Balance has been addressing this through technology, machine learning, and product innovation, gave me immense confidence to join the company. I am looking forward to my journey here and helping cater to the myriad needs of diverse segments through the new and interesting product offerings that are planned."
Commenting on her appointment, Gupta said, “I found the idea of ‘Finance for the next billion’ and of serving the financially underserved, especially in a country like ours, extremely compelling and exciting. While many people talk about it, very few companies have done it successfully. The way True Balance has been addressing this through technology, machine learning, and product innovation, gave me immense confidence to join the company. I am looking forward to my journey here and helping cater to the myriad needs of diverse segments through the new and interesting product offerings that are planned."
According to the press release, Gupta held various leadership positions at ICICI Bank, Citibank & Clix Capital during her career spanning over two decades. As per the company, Gupta has straddled many cross-functional impact roles across banking and finance sectors covering domains of business development, strategy & innovation, liability & assets, payment solutions, wealth management, core banking, and digital lending and partnerships.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gupta’s academic background include a master’s degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.
On Gupta’s appointment, Souparno Bagchi, COO, Balancehero India said, “at True Balance, we are at an inflection point to achieve the next level of exponential growth and further deepen our customer focus. Therefore, as we double down our efforts, I am excited to have Gupta as a part of our leadership team. I am certain that her vast experience and industry knowledge will be a tremendous boost for us to achieve our expansion plans."