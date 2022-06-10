Balancehero India appoints Sonia Chhabra Gupta as the Chief Business Officer

Commenting on her appointment, Gupta said, “I found the idea of ‘Finance for the next billion’ and of serving the financially underserved, especially in a country like ours, extremely compelling and exciting. While many people talk about it, very few companies have done it successfully. The way True Balance has been addressing this through technology, machine learning, and product innovation, gave me immense confidence to join the company. I am looking forward to my journey here and helping cater to the myriad needs of diverse segments through the new and interesting product offerings that are planned."