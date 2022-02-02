MUMBAI : Balancehero India Pvt Ltd (BHI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co. Ltd., Korea which runs and operates True Balance on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior financial services and fintech leader Souparno Bagchi as its chief operating officer (COO).

During a career spanning over two decades, Bagchi held various leadership positions at Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Tata Consultancy Services. He straddled many global cross-functional impact roles, across banking and finance sectors essentially covering domains of wealth management, alternate finance, lending, trades and settlements, payments, and financial crime compliance.

Charlie Lee, founder and chief executive of Balancehero India said, “The fintech industry is constantly evolving with more enterprises, corporates and SME’s, today realizes the true power of digital transformation. Neobanks is definitely the next revolution of banking. At Balancehero India, our vision is to make finance accessible to the next billion users in India, who despite having a bank account have limited access to credit."

Bagchi said that by providing access to finance for all, True Balance is changing the landscape of the lending industry. “I am delighted to be a part of this dedicated team and to further accelerate the vision of the organization", added Bagchi.

Founded by Charlie Lee in Korea in 2014, Balancehero started its operations in India in the year 2016. It started off as a balance check application and the company has expanded its business model to financial services. The company said it aims to build a financial platform for the next billion which set the context for loans, utility services, pay later services, and commerce services.

