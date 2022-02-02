Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Balancehero India appoints Souparno Bagchi as COO

Balancehero India appoints Souparno Bagchi as COO

During a career spanning over two decades, Bagchi held various leadership positions at Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Tata Consultancy Services.
1 min read . 07:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Bagchi said that by providing access to finance for all, True Balance is changing the landscape of the lending industry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Balancehero India Pvt Ltd (BHI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co. Ltd., Korea which runs and operates True Balance on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior financial services and fintech leader Souparno Bagchi as its chief operating officer (COO).

MUMBAI : Balancehero India Pvt Ltd (BHI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co. Ltd., Korea which runs and operates True Balance on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior financial services and fintech leader Souparno Bagchi as its chief operating officer (COO).

During a career spanning over two decades, Bagchi held various leadership positions at Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Tata Consultancy Services. He straddled many global cross-functional impact roles, across banking and finance sectors essentially covering domains of wealth management, alternate finance, lending, trades and settlements, payments, and financial crime compliance.

During a career spanning over two decades, Bagchi held various leadership positions at Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Tata Consultancy Services. He straddled many global cross-functional impact roles, across banking and finance sectors essentially covering domains of wealth management, alternate finance, lending, trades and settlements, payments, and financial crime compliance.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Charlie Lee, founder and chief executive of Balancehero India said, “The fintech industry is constantly evolving with more enterprises, corporates and SME’s, today realizes the true power of digital transformation. Neobanks is definitely the next revolution of banking. At Balancehero India, our vision is to make finance accessible to the next billion users in India, who despite having a bank account have limited access to credit."

Bagchi said that by providing access to finance for all, True Balance is changing the landscape of the lending industry. “I am delighted to be a part of this dedicated team and to further accelerate the vision of the organization", added Bagchi.

Founded by Charlie Lee in Korea in 2014, Balancehero started its operations in India in the year 2016. It started off as a balance check application and the company has expanded its business model to financial services. The company said it aims to build a financial platform for the next billion which set the context for loans, utility services, pay later services, and commerce services. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!