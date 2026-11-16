How a big red truck became a celebrity in India’s heartland

In September, an industrial equipment-laden truck achieved surprise stardom in northern India as crowds propelled by social media algorithms gathered to take pictures and videos with the monster transporter, their fanfare causing unforeseen problems for the company paying for the equipment.
People called the red vehicle hauling a 40-metre-long, nine-metre-wide metal cylinder weighing about 200 tonnes the Bahubali truck, named after the 2015 Telugu film in which the brawny protagonist famously carried a Shivling the size of a large boulder on his shoulder.