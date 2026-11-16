How a big red truck became a celebrity in India’s heartland

MUMBAI : In September, an industrial equipment-laden truck achieved surprise stardom in northern India as crowds propelled by social media algorithms gathered to take pictures and videos with the monster transporter, their fanfare causing unforeseen problems for the company paying for the equipment.
MUMBAI : In September, an industrial equipment-laden truck achieved surprise stardom in northern India as crowds propelled by social media algorithms gathered to take pictures and videos with the monster transporter, their fanfare causing unforeseen problems for the company paying for the equipment.
People called the red vehicle hauling a 40-metre-long, nine-metre-wide metal cylinder weighing about 200 tonnes the Bahubali truck, named after the 2015 Telugu film in which the brawny protagonist famously carried a Shivling the size of a large boulder on his shoulder.
People called the red vehicle hauling a 40-metre-long, nine-metre-wide metal cylinder weighing about 200 tonnes the Bahubali truck, named after the 2015 Telugu film in which the brawny protagonist famously carried a Shivling the size of a large boulder on his shoulder.
The equipment was a cyclization reactor headed for India’s first polylactic acid factory at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, India’s second-largest sugar company, is setting up the biodegradable plastic unit at an investment of over ₹3,000 crore.
“It was like carrying a 12-storey building on its side,” said Avantika Saraogi, the company’s executive director and the driver behind the sugar maker’s big diversification bet.
The reactor was built near Barcelona in Spain. Even before it reached the Paradip port in Odisha, from where it set out on its six-month-long road journey, it had endured months of delays caused by Catalan bureaucracy, the West Asia war, and a ship that broke down mid-journey.
Around April-May, the reactor set out on its 1,500-kilometre drive across four states. Along the way, electricity cables were moved, road signage raised, and trees were cut to clear obstacles for the Bahubali truck. Cranes raised entire bridges, which were then reassembled after the truck passed. Where bridges couldn’t be raised, roads were dug deeper.
Social-media frenzy
The journey through Odisha was relatively quiet, according to Saraogi. But as the convoy, flanked by police cars, crossed into Jharkhand, the reels started appearing on Instagram. From then on, the social media algorithms made the truck an overnight celebrity. Creators reported unusually high viewership on Bahubali truck videos, prompting them to make more content.
Varanasi-based content creator Praveen Kumar Singh, who posted more than 10 videos documenting the truck’s journey, said that viewership was up to 20 times more than his regular reels.
“I had 102° fever, but I popped a pill and reached there to cover this historic spectacle,” he said.
Such were the crowds that gathered wherever the convoy went that they pulled street food vendors, social media influencers, and news reporters in tow. In one viral video, a phuchka seller claimed to make more money in three days by following the truck than he did in an entire year.
As views racked up, influencers made a job of giving live updates on the truck's journey, inevitably drawing larger crowds.
“The truck is getting on to the Ring Road,” content creator Jansudh Digital announced in a video from Varanasi. “Follow my channel; I will keep giving regular updates,” the presenter offered.
Even how many wheels the truck has became a topic of debate, with estimates ranging from 248 to 308. The argument was settled with a census conducted by Varanasi’s Ashok Patel, a content creator, who counted 250 wheels on camera.
In his first video, Patel claimed the truck had 308 wheels, and it was widely circulated, garnering 40,000 views within 24 hours. However, a viewer accused him of spreading misinformation, claiming the truck had only260 wheels.
“I am not used to saying things that are untrue. That comment stayed with me,” Patel said. He returned to the truck and counted the wheels four times for good measure. His video counting the wheels received 3 million views, he said.
A logistical marvel
By the time the truck reached Uttar Pradesh, its fandom had reached a fever pitch. Fans were no longer content with taking photos near their star, they wanted to get closer. Instagram was soon flooded with videos of people climbing onto the truck and dancing. One person posted a video of him climbing into the reactor body itself.
As public adulation grew on the roads, anxiety climbed in the Balrampur Chini Mills boardroom. The videos had reached Spain, and the manufacturer threatened to void performance guarantees on grounds of mishandling of the equipment. An urgent roadside inspection had to be arranged to reassure everyone that the equipment wasn’t compromised.
“At first I was very angry. Let the damn thing reach its destination!” Saraogi recalled. “But the most beautiful thing that happened was that more people found out about PLA (polylactic acid), or that plastic will be made in India from sugarcane,” she said.
The truck’s journey ended in late October when the reactor reached the factory and was promptly erected. It will handle the penultimate step in the process of making PLA, a bioplastic derived from sugarcane juice. The factory is expected to start operations this month. The PLA plant will be a key earnings growth driver for the company over the coming two years, analysts at Elara Capital noted on 5 November.
“If I were to do this all again, I would insist they make the reactor closer to the plant,” Saraogi said.