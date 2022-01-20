Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) has announced that it has recently acquired the Precision Machining unit of the Mercedes Benz Truck Factory from Mannheim, Germany.

The acquisition will be installed in the new machining facilities of BFIL in Belgaum, Karnataka and it will cement the company's position as a leading precision player throughout the globe. Additionally, the expansion will enable BFIL to produce crankshafts and other precision machined components for original equipment manufacturers in the class 7 and class 8 trucks and heavy-duty vehicle category.

Trimaan Chandock, Executive Director, BFIL said, "the said opportunity will catapult our capability and enable us to expand our horizon to a whole new category of original equipment manufacturers in the heavy-duty segment globally. We are truly pleased with this acquisition as we now fall under a handful of global producers possessing this capability."

The highlight of this acquisition is the presence of more than 10 CBN wheel grinders most of which are from the world-renowned machinery producer, 'Junker.' These machines are some of the highest quality and foremost in this machining category, the company release informed.

This puts BFIL in a very special category in respect to its peers as we are now part of a handful of companies to possess this capability globally. BFIL is a precision engineering house with a presence in over 80 countries and a very diversified component portfolio serving over 25 original equipment manufacturers in over five continents.

Additionally, the range extends from ICE applications to hybrid and electric vehicles with a constant need to innovate and further strengthen the capability in the new era of mobility. The company’s in-house capability and art automotive engineering enables it to manufacture a large range of components through a spectrum of industries namely automotive, agricultural, industrial, defence, railways, marine and the new energy sphere, as per the company release.

