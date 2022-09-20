Bambu launches predictive planner for Microsoft Cloud for financial services

“The system will enable users to predict and analyse key life events along with the ability to suggest achievable financial goals and solutions for future financial planning. Powered by artificial intelligence and through the adoption of the Hidden Markov Model (HMM) and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) machine learning models, both solutions will be able to generate thousands of timelines of future events and outlines based on demographic profiles and the four major aspects of life - marriage, family, career, and financial situation," as per the release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}