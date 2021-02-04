Sebi ban may not affect RIL deal

“The deal involves an amalgamation of Future group entities, including Future Retail, into Future Enterprises and then only the assets of the amalgamated company will be sold on a slump sale basis to Reliance, not the shares of this entity (Future Retail). So, this would not amount to trading or dealing in shares of Future Retail," said Sajid Mohamed, managing partner of Agrud Partners, a Mumbai-based law firm. Another senior lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the order won’t impact the NCLT process.