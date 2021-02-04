Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sebi ban may not affect RIL deal
Photo Mint

Sebi ban may not affect RIL deal

2 min read . 06:24 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

Legal experts say the ban on Kishore Biyani and others from dealing in the securities market or shares of Future Retail may not affect Future Group-RIL deal

The ban on Kishore Biyani and others from dealing in the securities market or shares of Future Retail Ltd may not affect Future Group’s ongoing sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, legal experts said.

The ban on Kishore Biyani and others from dealing in the securities market or shares of Future Retail Ltd may not affect Future Group’s ongoing sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, legal experts said.

In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, “Debarment/restraint/freeze imposed under this order shall not apply to those existing holding of securities of such debarred entities, in respect of which any scheme of arrangement under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, is approved by NCLT, requiring extinguishment of such securities and/or receipt of other securities in lieu of such securities."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, “Debarment/restraint/freeze imposed under this order shall not apply to those existing holding of securities of such debarred entities, in respect of which any scheme of arrangement under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, is approved by NCLT, requiring extinguishment of such securities and/or receipt of other securities in lieu of such securities."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Sections 230-232 of Companies Act deal with amalgamation or merger of firms, arrangements between a company and its lenders or members, and powers of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to enforce such amalgamations and arrangements. The 24,713 crore deal is currently pending before the Mumbai bench of NCLT, following approvals from the Competition Commission of India and Sebi.

“The deal involves an amalgamation of Future group entities, including Future Retail, into Future Enterprises and then only the assets of the amalgamated company will be sold on a slump sale basis to Reliance, not the shares of this entity (Future Retail). So, this would not amount to trading or dealing in shares of Future Retail," said Sajid Mohamed, managing partner of Agrud Partners, a Mumbai-based law firm. Another senior lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the order won’t impact the NCLT process.

To be sure, the final impact of the order could eventually depend on how the courts interpret it.

The Sebi order in connection with a bar on dealing in securities has taken care to exclude dealings in securities under any impending scheme of arrangement. Therefore, it would not pose a hurdle to the arrangement with Reliance, Future Corporate Resources said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.