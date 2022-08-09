Ban on Chinese brands may not revive local biz

Many in the industry feel banning Chinese brands from selling devices to promote local brands is unfeasible. An industry expert said on condition of anonymity that there is no way the government can ban Chinese brands from selling phones of a certain value. Even in the case of Huawei and ZTE, the two companies were never banned. They have just created a trusted list, and the onus is on telcos. If Huawei and ZTE can clear those rules, they can sell," he added.