OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Banaras Locomotive Works clocks record output in FY22
Listen to this article

Banaras Locomotive Works manufactured a record 367 locomotives during the financial year 2021-22, according to the company.

These included four locomotives that were exported to Mozambique, 31 passenger locomotives, 332 freight locomotives.

In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of 6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against 1.08 crores in 2020-21. Similarly, the revenue received from non-railway customers from the supply of locomotive parts was 16.4 crores compared to 8.29 crores in the 2020-21.

In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives designed in India were exported to Mozambique.

The crank-case assembly, which is the most important item of the engine, is made in-house at BLW. These locomotives are currently successfully being operated as multiple units to haul coal from mines.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout