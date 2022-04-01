Banaras Locomotive Works clocks record output in FY22

Banaras Locomotive Works clocks record output in FY221 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of ₹6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against ₹1.08 crores in 2020-21
Banaras Locomotive Works manufactured a record 367 locomotives during the financial year 2021-22, according to the company.
These included four locomotives that were exported to Mozambique, 31 passenger locomotives, 332 freight locomotives.
In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of ₹6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against ₹1.08 crores in 2020-21. Similarly, the revenue received from non-railway customers from the supply of locomotive parts was ₹16.4 crores compared to ₹8.29 crores in the 2020-21.
In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives designed in India were exported to Mozambique.
The crank-case assembly, which is the most important item of the engine, is made in-house at BLW. These locomotives are currently successfully being operated as multiple units to haul coal from mines.
