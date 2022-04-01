Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banaras Locomotive Works clocks record output in FY22

In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Cape Gauge Diesel Locomotives designed in India were exported to Mozambique.
1 min read . 11:29 AM IST Subhash Narayan

  • In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of 6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against 1.08 crores in 2020-21

Banaras Locomotive Works manufactured a record 367 locomotives during the financial year 2021-22, according to the company.

These included four locomotives that were exported to Mozambique, 31 passenger locomotives, 332 freight locomotives.

In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of 6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against 1.08 crores in 2020-21. Similarly, the revenue received from non-railway customers from the supply of locomotive parts was 16.4 crores compared to 8.29 crores in the 2020-21.

The crank-case assembly, which is the most important item of the engine, is made in-house at BLW. These locomotives are currently successfully being operated as multiple units to haul coal from mines.

 

