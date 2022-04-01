Banaras Locomotive Works clocks record output in FY22

In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of ₹6.09 crores from exported locomotive parts as against ₹1.08 crores in 2020-21. Similarly, the revenue received from non-railway customers from the supply of locomotive parts was ₹16.4 crores compared to ₹8.29 crores in the 2020-21.

