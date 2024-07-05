Banc of California Is Selling $2 Billion of Residential Loans

Banc of California Inc., a regional bank, is selling about $2 billion of business-purpose mortgage loans in a process led by Morgan Stanley, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg
First Published5 Jul 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Banc of California Is Selling $2 Billion of Residential Loans
Banc of California Is Selling $2 Billion of Residential Loans

(Bloomberg) -- Banc of California Inc., a regional bank, is selling about $2 billion of business-purpose mortgage loans in a process led by Morgan Stanley, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

Banc of California picked up the loans after its acquisition late last year of PacWest Bancorp in a rescue deal, not long after fears of bank failures caused a run on deposits at regional lenders. 

By the time of the acquisition PacWest had already sold the lending unit that made the loans, Civic Financial Services, but it held on to the pool of business-purpose loans. Bids for the loans were due on June 28, one of the people said. 

Spokespeople for Banc of California and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. 

In its first quarter earnings call, Banc of California’s chief executive officer, Jared Wolff, said that it had already sold some of the Civic-originated loans it acquired from PacWest. Wolff added that the bank may look to sell larger portions of the portfolio in the coming quarter as part of the bank’s push to boost its profits. 

A number of regional banks have looked to trim their balance sheets ahead of the implementation of revamped bank-capital regulations known as Basel III Endgame. Many of the assets being shed by banks are ending up with private credit lenders, who don’t have to worry about risk-capital requirements. 

The loans being sold are known as debt-service coverage loans, which are given to landlords who rent out properties. They’re underwritten based on expected rental revenue rather than bank statements or personal income. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 11:23 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsBanc of California Is Selling $2 Billion of Residential Loans

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue