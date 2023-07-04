comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani resigns
Back

Bandhan Bank announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani has resigned and will serve a notice period of three months up to 1 October 2023. Sunil Samdani, who also served as the executive President and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank stepped down from his position on 3 July to "take up another opportunity."

"I am grateful to you for placing the trust in me and giving me the valuable opportunity to build a Bank of this size and stature," Sunil Samdani said in his resignation letter.

"This has been the toughest decision of my career as I have built this institution from the start. It has been a challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience that offered me phenomenal learning every single day," Sunil Samdani added.

As per the news platform Moneycontrol, Sunil Samdani has experience of 23 years in the field of finance and has previously served as the Head of Business Analytics and Strategy at Development Credit Bank, and CFO at Karvy Financial Services Ltd.

The regulatory filing added that the bank is currently identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and key managerial personnel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Jul 2023, 06:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout