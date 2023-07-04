Bandhan Bank announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani has resigned and will serve a notice period of three months up to 1 October 2023. Sunil Samdani, who also served as the executive President and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank stepped down from his position on 3 July to "take up another opportunity."

"I am grateful to you for placing the trust in me and giving me the valuable opportunity to build a Bank of this size and stature," Sunil Samdani said in his resignation letter.

"This has been the toughest decision of my career as I have built this institution from the start. It has been a challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience that offered me phenomenal learning every single day," Sunil Samdani added.

As per the news platform Moneycontrol, Sunil Samdani has experience of 23 years in the field of finance and has previously served as the Head of Business Analytics and Strategy at Development Credit Bank, and CFO at Karvy Financial Services Ltd.

The regulatory filing added that the bank is currently identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and key managerial personnel.