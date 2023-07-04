Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani resigns1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Sunil Samdani, who also served as the executive President and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank stepped down on 3 July
Bandhan Bank announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani has resigned and will serve a notice period of three months up to 1 October 2023. Sunil Samdani, who also served as the executive President and key managerial person (KMP) of Bandhan Bank stepped down from his position on 3 July to "take up another opportunity."
