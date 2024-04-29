Bandhan Bank: Outgoing MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh considering stake sale in promoter group, says report
While sources say Chandra Shekhar Ghosh in talks for stake sale in Bandhan Financial Services, the executive said he would like a ‘strategic role’ in holding company post departure as MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank.
Bandhan Bank executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh is reportedly considering options to monetise his holding in Bandhan Financial Services, moving towards a partial divestment in Bandhan Bank, the Hindu BusinessLine reported citing sources.
