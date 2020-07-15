Bandhan Bank June quarter net profit down 32% YoY at 550 crore

"During the quarter, the bank started collections post unlocking announced by the government. Overall, bank collections improved to 76% by end of June’20 compared to 29% in April’20 and continue to showcase the strengths of our retail deposit franchise with strong growth of 35% during this difficult time, especially CASA growing by over 47%," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive, Bandhan Bank.