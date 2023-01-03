Bandhan Bank has launched an integrated marketing campaign featuring the bank’s brand ambassador, cricketer, Sourav Ganguly. The ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign, the company said, emphasises the ‘trust’ that the brand has been able to earn in a span of seven years as a bank and over the last two decades in the various avatars prior to the bank.

The marketing campaign will have a 360 degree approach across TV, print, OOH, cinema and digital media. The campaign first went live on digital media today and will go live on other media this week.

The campaign draws parallels with Ganguly’s career, who became its customer soon after the bank was launched seven years ago, to showcase the trust of customers.

In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground. As he worked harder, started scoring runs, and established himself as a dependable member of the team, he gained the trust of millions and that brought more people to the stands. Exactly in the same manner, Bandhan first began as an NGO and started expanding and its work received recognition by stakeholders, it gained the trust of people, the company said.

Apurva Sircar, head of marketing at the firm, said, “Ganguly’s life has been witnessed by one and all. While both ‘Dada’ and we have origins in West Bengal, both have not let that define them and have established themselves as trusted names across the country and the world, thereby winning the trust of millions. Our campaign draws inspiration from this similar journey of both brands."

Sourav Ganguly, said, “For a bank, trust is an imperative and I am glad that they have been able to gain the trust of crores of people in such a short span.“

The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard and the film and stills were shot by Prodigious.

Pravin Sutar, head of creative at Leo Burnett Orchard, said, “There are very few purpose-driven brands across the world and to get to work on them is a privilege. Their journey has been exemplary and it needed stand-out storytelling. With Sourav Ganguly, we got the opportunity to create a campaign that seamlessly connects the story of the two, promising to strike a chord with everyone."

Digital spends will clock a third of all advertising spends in India by 2023, found a report by advertising agency Dentsu India titled Digital Advertising in India 2022. Out of expected total advertising of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023 at 14.75% CAGR.