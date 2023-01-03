Bandhan Bank launches new brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Bandhan Bank’s marketing campaign will have a 360 degree approach across TV, print, OOH, cinema and digital media
Bandhan Bank has launched an integrated marketing campaign featuring the bank’s brand ambassador, cricketer, Sourav Ganguly. The ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign, the company said, emphasises the ‘trust’ that the brand has been able to earn in a span of seven years as a bank and over the last two decades in the various avatars prior to the bank.