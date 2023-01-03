Bandhan Bank launches new brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly

In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground. As he worked harder, started scoring runs, and established himself as a dependable member of the team, he gained the trust of millions and that brought more people to the stands. Exactly in the same manner, Bandhan first began as an NGO and started expanding and its work received recognition by stakeholders, it gained the trust of people, the company said.