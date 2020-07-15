Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to 550cr in April-June

KOLKATA : Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to ₹550 crore during the April-June quarter.

The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was ₹804 crore.

A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to ₹750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to ₹1,584 crore as against ₹1,356 crore a year ago.

The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated