Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to 550cr in April-June

Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to ₹550cr in April-June1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 03:00 PM IST
KOLKATA : Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to ₹550 crore during the April-June quarter.
The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was ₹804 crore.
A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to ₹750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to ₹1,584 crore as against ₹1,356 crore a year ago.
The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.
