Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to 550cr in April-June

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 03:00 PM IST PTI

  • Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to 1,584 crore while lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent

KOLKATA : Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to 550 crore during the April-June quarter.

The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was 804 crore.

A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to 750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to 1,584 crore as against 1,356 crore a year ago.

The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

