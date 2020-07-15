Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to 550cr in April-June

Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6pc to ₹550cr in April-June1 min read . 03:00 PM IST
- Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to ₹1,584 crore while lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
KOLKATA : Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to ₹550 crore during the April-June quarter.
Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to ₹550 crore during the April-June quarter.
The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was ₹804 crore.
The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was ₹804 crore.
A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to ₹750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 per cent to ₹1,584 crore as against ₹1,356 crore a year ago.
The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 per cent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated