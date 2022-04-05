Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday shared its business update for the three months ended March quarter and financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.

The lender's loans and advances stood at ₹1.01 lakh crore as of 31 March, 2022, up 16% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter. The same was ₹87,043 crore in the same period last year and ₹87,998 crore at the end of December quarter.

The overall collection efficiency ratio (CER) of private lender Bandhan Bank stood at 96% at the end of financial year 2021-22, against 93% in the preceding third quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The total deposits increased 24% year-on-year to ₹96,331 crore at the end of last quarter on 2021-22.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits increased 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,072 crore while retail deposits stood at 77% of total deposits, the statement added.

CER of the micro-credit vertical increased 95% in the last quarter of FY22, up from 91 per cent in the third quarter of last fiscal.

On Tuesday, Bandhan Bank shares closed 1.0% lower at ₹315 apiece on NSE.

