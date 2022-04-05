Bandhan Bank Q4 update: Advances up 16%, collection efficiency ratio at 96%1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Bandhan Bank Q4 update: The total deposits increased 24% year-on-year to ₹96,331 crore at the end of last quarter on 2021-22.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday shared its business update for the three months ended March quarter and financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday shared its business update for the three months ended March quarter and financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.
The lender's loans and advances stood at ₹1.01 lakh crore as of 31 March, 2022, up 16% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter. The same was ₹87,043 crore in the same period last year and ₹87,998 crore at the end of December quarter.
The lender's loans and advances stood at ₹1.01 lakh crore as of 31 March, 2022, up 16% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter. The same was ₹87,043 crore in the same period last year and ₹87,998 crore at the end of December quarter.
The overall collection efficiency ratio (CER) of private lender Bandhan Bank stood at 96% at the end of financial year 2021-22, against 93% in the preceding third quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The total deposits increased 24% year-on-year to ₹96,331 crore at the end of last quarter on 2021-22.
CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits increased 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,072 crore while retail deposits stood at 77% of total deposits, the statement added.
CER of the micro-credit vertical increased 95% in the last quarter of FY22, up from 91 per cent in the third quarter of last fiscal.
On Tuesday, Bandhan Bank shares closed 1.0% lower at ₹315 apiece on NSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!