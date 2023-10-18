Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bandhan profit up over 3-fold

Bandhan profit up over 3-fold

Gopika Gopakumar

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender posted a net profit of 721 crore in the quarter ended 30 September.

(Mint)

MUMBAI :Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported an over three-fold jump in year-on-year (y-o-y) net profit, as the bank set aside lower provisions against bad loans. However, the bank’s net profit remained flat on a sequential basis, indicating poor business performance.

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender posted a net profit of 721 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared to 209.3 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, and 721 crore in the previous quarter.

Asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) rising to 7,870 crore as of 30 September, from 6,960 crore during the previous quarter.

Gross NPA as a percentage of total advances rose to 7.32% at the end of the September quarter, from 6.8% during the previous quarter. This increase in NPA was on account of higher defaults in the microfinance portfolio in Manipur, which is currently in the throes of ethnic violence.

Similarly, net NPAs—bad loans after setting aside provisions—increased to 2.32% at the end of the September quarter, from 2.2% during the previous quarter.

Provision (other than tax) and contingencies declined to 636 crore, from 1,280 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose from 602.08 crore in the June quarter.

The bank’s core income from operations or net interest income rose 11.7% y-o-y to 2,440 crore as of 30 September, compared to 2,190 crore during the same period a year ago. Net interest income, however, fell marginally from 2,490 crore in the previous quarter.

Net interest margins remained stable at 7.2% in the second quarter.

“The bank’s performance for the quarter has presented a mixed set of results, with NII showing a 2% sequential decline and asset quality weakening. However, we see growth and asset quality to improve in the 2HFY24 led by strong underlying credit demand and improvement in the collection efficiency going forward," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research, Ashika Stock broking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 10:10 PM IST
