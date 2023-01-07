Bandhan Bank's deposits and advances cross 1 lakh cr mark in Q3FY23

Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in both deposits and loans & advances during the third quarter of FY23. The bank posted double-digit growth in both total advances and deposits year-on-year. However, CASA deposits witnessed some decline during the quarter. Bandhan Bank announced its provisional data for Q3FY23 on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}