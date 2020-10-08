Bandhan Bank’s improving metrics cheer investors, eye on asset quality now

Microlender Bandhan Bank has been able to collect repayments from 92% of its customers in September, the lender said in a performance update to exchanges on Wednesday.

This is a vast improvement from the 76% collection efficiency as of end June. The improvement has been across the board, with microfinance loans showing a collection efficiency of 89%.

The management of the bank had said that microfinance collections may reach 90% by September. However, analysts were sceptical of the same given that regional lockdowns were making business challenging.

That said, the lender seems to be on track to achieve its pre-pandemic collection levels. The near 3% rise in Bandhan Bank’s stock on Thursday shows investors have taken note of it.

But there is more cheer for investors. The bank has been able to achieve a steady deposit growth as well. But here it is not entirely an outlier. Deposits have come easy for banks in the wake of the pandemic. A desire for safer investments during a crisis and perhaps build-up of savings among the public have been reasons for a general rise in bank deposits. Bandhan Bank has benefited from this trend as well.

For Bandhan Bank, though, a rise in low cost deposits holds big earnings on the margin front. Current account and savings account deposits showed a 56% jump year-on-year in the September quarter. This, along with the cut in savings deposit rate to 3% by the bank, may reap benefits on margins, according to analysts.

Loan growth, too, improved to 20% year-on-year for September quarter from 18% in June quarter. Bandhan Bank has benefited from the uptick in the rural economy. With agriculture being the only bright spot in a recession year, the lender is likely to see better growth prospects than its peers.

Nevertheless, investors will focus on asset quality and there the outlook has turned favourable due to the improvement in collection efficiencies. “We expect loss given default to remain lower versus peers given Bandhan’s strong market share and higher unique customer base. Nevertheless, we estimate a credit cost of 2.7% for FY21, of which 1.2% has already been recorded in 1QFY21," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note.

