Bandhan Bank's sale of stressed assets to ARC for the first time: Report

By end of the September 2022 quarter, Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing assets improved to 7.19% as against 10.8% in Q2FY22. The bank's net NPAs further improved to 1.86% against 3.04% in Q2 of FY22. Also, the lender has written off about ₹3,535 crore of micro-credit loans during the second quarter of FY23. However, the bank’s provisions doubled from ₹643 crore in the year earlier to ₹1,279.7 crore in the September 2022 quarter.