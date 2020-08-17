Bandhan Bank says RBI lifts restrictions on remuneration of its MD & CEO

"Considering the progress of the dilution of excess shareholding of NOHFC in the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated February 25, 2020 has withdrawn the restriction imposed for obtaining prior approval of RBI for opening of banking outlets. The same informed to the exchanges by the Bank vide letter dated February 25, 2020. The RBI vide its communication dated August 17, 2020 has lifted the other regulatory restriction "the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the Bank stands frozen, at the existing level". the bank said in a stock exchange filing.