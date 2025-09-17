Subscribe

Bandhan Bank sells 15.39 crore shares of YES Bank, reduces stake to 0.21%

Bandhan Bank Limited sold 15,39,34,975 equity shares of YES Bank Limited at a rate of Rs. 21.50 per equity share.

Riya R Alex, Eshita Gain
Published17 Sep 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Bandhan Bank trims stake at Yes Bank.
Bandhan Bank Limited sold nearly 15.39 crore equity shares of YES Bank at 21.50 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), reducing its shareholding from 0.70% to 0.21%, the bank informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday, September 17.

“Bandhan Bank Limited (‘Bank’) has sold 15,39,34,975 equity shares of YES Bank Limited, at a rate of Rs. 21.50 (Rupees Twenty-One and Fifty Paise only) per equity share, to SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, on September 17, 2025, resulting in reduction in the Bank’s shareholding in YES Bank Limited from 0.70% to 0.21% (sic),” the exchange filing stated.

In August, SMBC got an approval from RBI to acquire almost 25% stake in Mumbai-based private lender Yes Bank Ltd, marking the largest potential cross-border investment in India's banking sector, a Mint report said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

 
 
