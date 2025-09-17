Bandhan Bank sells 15.39 crore shares of YES Bank, reduces stake to 0.21%

Bandhan Bank Limited sold nearly 15.39 crore equity shares of YES Bank at ₹21.50 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), reducing its shareholding from 0.70% to 0.21%, the bank informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement

“Bandhan Bank Limited (‘Bank’) has sold 15,39,34,975 equity shares of YES Bank Limited, at a rate of Rs. 21.50 (Rupees Twenty-One and Fifty Paise only) per equity share, to SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, on September 17, 2025, resulting in reduction in the Bank’s shareholding in YES Bank Limited from 0.70% to 0.21% (sic),” the exchange filing stated.

In August, SMBC got an approval from RBI to acquire almost 25% stake in Mumbai-based private lender Yes Bank Ltd, marking the largest potential cross-border investment in India's banking sector, a Mint report said.