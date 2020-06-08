NEW DELHI: Advertising agency Bang In The Middle on Monday announced a strategic alliance with Mumbai-based music agency Songfest India to offer music-based content solutions for brands.

The offering is in response to the growing need of brands to reach out to consumers through digital platforms such as TikTok, Helo, Instagram and YouTube, especially in wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We've always believed in evolution and advising our clients on the latest in brand building. In the post covid-era, brands shall gravitate even more towards digital content to connect with their consumers. The association with Songfest shall enable us to provide a new array of music based offerings to new and existing clients and shall enable them to reach out to newer audiences across different digital platforms," said Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle.

The alliance shall bring together Bang In The Middle's expertise in brand communication, storytelling and campaign building along with Songfest India's innovative music ideas, influencer reach and an understanding of new digital platforms. The agencies have already begun working on concepts, keeping in mind the constraints on content creation in the near future due to the coronavirus crisis.

Prathap Suthan, co-founder and chief creative officer, Bang In The Middle noted that it is the age of co-creation. "Our aim is to collaborate and create innovative music IPs that are not only highly engaging but also seamlessly allow a brand to convey its message to the viewer. Songfest India is a team of young and bright individuals and we've been impressed by their ideas and work ethic," he added.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder and chief executive, Songfest India said, "...it (the alliance) shall allow us to leverage Bang In The Middle's proven expertise in creative storytelling, building brands and crafting hugely successful and memorable campaigns to create strong concepts."

Bang In The Middle is an independent agency based in Gurgaon, with offices in Kolkata, Chicago and New York having clients such as Vivo, Coca Cola, Colorbar, DLF, Mahindra and more.

Songfest India, based out of Mumbai has recently worked with brands such as Hike Sticker Chat, Mars Wrigley, Magic Pin, along with artistes such as Shalmali Kholgade, Dwaye Bravo, Shakti Mohan and Tik Tok star Awez Darbar.

