Bank deposits may not outpace credit in FY24, likely to record 11% growth amid rising interest rates2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- LKP Securities estimates bank credit growth to be around 15% for FY24, around 400bps higher of India’s nominal GDP. Deposit growth is expected to be at 11% as the banks are raising the deposit rates.
Banks' credit deposit ratio is seen to be flat for the fiscal year FY24 as deposits are likely to pick up traction going ahead. Experts believe that as the economy recovers, Indian banks witness strong demand for loans, however, they face challenges in balancing deposit flows. LKP Securities expect banks' credit growth to come to around 15% in FY24, while deposits are likely to post 11% growth amidst raising interest rates.
