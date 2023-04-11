Banks' credit deposit ratio is seen to be flat for the fiscal year FY24 as deposits are likely to pick up traction going ahead. Experts believe that as the economy recovers, Indian banks witness strong demand for loans, however, they face challenges in balancing deposit flows. LKP Securities expect banks' credit growth to come to around 15% in FY24, while deposits are likely to post 11% growth amidst raising interest rates.

