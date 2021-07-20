Bank investments in IPOs hit a 4-yr high

“Investing in IPO is not necessarily for listing gains. We primarily look at the business model and management quality. Banks have invested in IPOs like GR Infra, MTAR Technologies, Happiest Minds, IndiaMart because of the quality of the IPO. In the case of GR Infra, there is no other good company in the space of infrastructure other than L&T. Hence, banks found it a good offer. Banks may have differing views when it comes to investing in IPOs of startup companies like Zomato," said a second banker aware of the matter.