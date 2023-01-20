Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants interim bail to Videocon's Dhoot

Dhoot, currently in judicial custody, had sought quashing of the CBI FIR and release on bail by way of an interim order. In his plea, Dhoot said his arrest by CBI was “arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary."

