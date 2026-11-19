Bank of America’s captive services arm, BA Continuum India Pvt. Ltd, has leased 1 million sq ft of office space in Hyderabad, in one of the largest office leasing transactions of the year by area, as global capability centres (GCCs) drive demand for large office campuses.
The company has leased the space at Mindspace Cyberabad, Building No. 1, in Hyderabad’s Madhapur locality from K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Pvt. Ltd. The office spans 12 floors at the tech park and is owned by Mindspace Business Parks REIT.
According to documents accessed by Propstack, the lease commenced on 7 September, with rent payments starting in January 2027. The agreement includes a rent-free period, a common incentive in large office leasing deals. BA Continuum has paid a security deposit of ₹49.72 crore and will pay monthly rent of ₹8.28 crore. The agreement also provides for a 15% rent escalation every three years.
“Global BFSI institutions are increasingly locking in large, multi-floor campuses in established corridors like Madhapur to consolidate talent and ensure long-term operational stability. Hyderabad—and Madhapur in particular—continues to win a disproportionate share of these mission-critical GCC,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack.
A spokesperson for Mindspace REIT declined to comment on the transaction. BA Continuum could not be reached immediately.
“BA Continuum, one of the earliest occupiers in the Mindspace park has given up their earlier office space and taken up substantially more space with this transaction. The company is expected to take up another 500,000 sq. ft at a later date, in a phased take-up,” said a person familiar with the deal, who did not wish to be named.
The transaction comes amid growing demand for office space from global capability centres (GCCs), which are accounting for a rising share of leasing at Mindspace Business Parks REIT. GCCs contributed 52% of the REIT's leasing, up from 48% two years ago. The share of IT services companies, meanwhile, fell to 21% from 24%.
The REIT counts several GCCs among its tenants, including those of British Petroleum, Hitachi, JP Morgan and Qualcomm.
"GCC demand remains strong, and we have requirements for space by them only going up, particularly in cities such as Hyderabad," managing director and CEO Ramesh Nair said in a recent analyst call.
Office leasing is expected to hit a record in 2026, surpassing the 83 million sq. ft of gross leasing recorded in 2025, according to industry experts.
Gross office leasing during January-September reached a record 61.06 million sq. ft, up 8.1% year-on-year, according to an October report by property advisory JLL India. GCCs accounted for 26.2 million sq. ft of leasing during the period, equivalent to 84% of the space they leased in the whole of 2025.