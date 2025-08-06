Bank of America Junior Bankers Face Reassignment If They Accept Other Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is pushing its investment-banking analysts to disclose if they’ve accepted jobs elsewhere and telling them they face redeployment if they do so, the latest attempt by Wall Street lenders to stem defections to private equity firms and other rivals.

Junior bankers are being asked by their managers to divulge whether they have a new employment opportunity, according to a person familiar with the matter. If future offers are accepted, those individuals will likely be moved to another area within the bank, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private details.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment.

Wall Street banks are pushing back on aggressive efforts by the private equity industry to recruit junior bankers early in their careers. Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among those that have recently taken steps to dissuade analysts from agreeing to future roles after short stints and ultimately defecting to rivals.

While Bank of America’s disclosure requirement was already part of its annual code of conduct and detailed in letters of employment for new hires, the firm has reiterated the message to junior bankers through their managers in recent days, said the person.

Bank of America analysts who fail to disclose accepted offers within a week would be deemed in violation of their offer letters and code of conduct, and they would face discipline including dismissal, the person said.

Last month, Citigroup started asking its investment-banking analysts to disclose their job offers, and will assess each situation on a case-by-case basis. Goldman Sachs will be asking its new analysts to confirm every three months whether they’ve taken outside offers.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has said it will dismiss any analysts who accept outside job offers within 18 months of joining the bank, and private-markets firms such as Apollo Global Management Inc. have said they’ll scale back such early-stage recruitment efforts.

In May, Morgan Stanley introduced a policy to require junior bankers to promptly disclose if they’ve taken a future job offer outside the bank. Those who don’t comply could be fired.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com