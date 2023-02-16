Bank of America plans job cuts in its investment bank - report
Bank of America is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, which would add the lender to a growing list of Wall Street firms to that have reduced their workforce in recent months.
