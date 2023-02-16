Home / Companies / News /  Bank of America plans job cuts in its investment bank - report
Back

Bank of America plans job cuts in its investment bank - report

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 10:01 PM IST Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bank of America is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, which would add the lender to a growing list of Wall Street firms to that have reduced their workforce in recent months.

Bank of America is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, which would add the lender to a growing list of Wall Street firms to that have reduced their workforce in recent months.

The number of cuts, which are still being discussed, could affect less than 200 bankers globally, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

BofA declined to comment on the report.

Dealmakers on Wall Street, following record activity in 2021, saw M&A volumes and stock market floatations tumble last year amid volatility in the capital markets, geopolitical tensions and risk-off sentiment.

Global banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are in the process of cutting thousands of jobs as profits at lucrative investment banking units come under pressure, according to a Reuters tally.

Several other financial firms have also slashed jobs in recent months, including major asset managers and fintechs, amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has pressured consumers and soured demand in several mainstay business units. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x