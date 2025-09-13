Bank of America Plans Leadership Shakeup That Elevates Trading Head DeMare

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is planning a shake-up of its senior leadership ranks in a move that narrows the slate of leaders who could one day succeed long-time Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan.

The discussion involves expanding the role of Jim DeMare, 56, who runs the firm’s trading business, along with promotions for other senior leaders, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A spokesperson for Bank of America declined to comment.

The move comes at a time when Moynihan, already one of the longest tenured CEOs of a big bank, has said he wants to continue in the role through the end of the decade. After being elevated to the top job in 2010, Moynihan helped guide the firm through the aftermath of the financial crisis. But 15 years later, he has not yet made a move toward publicly identifying likely candidates to succeed him as the bank’s stock loses ground to rivals.

The bank’s shares have underperformed all its major peers over the last year. Since the Federal Reserve began its rate-hike cycle in early 2022, Bank of America has been the worst performer among the half-dozen biggest US banks. The firm has returned 34% in that period, while all its main rivals delivered at least 78%.

The last major shakeup in the bank’s senior ranks left a key role vacant after its then-Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag left the company. After his exit, Montag joined the board of his former employer and rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Montag also had oversight of the entire investment bank in addition to his role as COO. Since then, those responsibilities have been divided up among executives including DeMare and Matthew Koder, who runs the dealmaking business.

The firm is planning to host an investor day in November, its first in many years. Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick explained the motivation after the long gap at a conference earlier this week.

“I think the most important thing from our perspective is we feel like we’ve got an opportunity to close a relative value gap,” Borthwick said. “We’re not entirely satisfied as a management team with where we stand right now on relative value. We feel like we’ve got a lot of growth opportunities across the various lines of business.”

