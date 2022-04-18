Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals

The bank saw net interest income increase 13% in the quarter, roughly $1.4 billion. BofA's balance sheet is more skewed to bonds with shorter maturities, so short-term moves in interest rates tend to quickly impact the bank's bottom line. The bank did not have to set aside much funds this quarter to cover potential losses as well, in contrast to JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, who had to set aside money to cover the risk of a recession as well as for their exposures to Russia.