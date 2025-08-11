Bank of Baroda announces major enhancement to UPI app bob e-Pay, introduces three international features

State-owned Bank of Baroda, on Monday, 11 August 2025, announced its new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) application, the ‘bob इ Pay’ or the ‘bob e-Pay’ app, to provide seamless, secure, and real-time cross-border digital payments to its users, according to a press release.

Bank of Baroda aims to help users carry out international transactions through three key features: UPI Global Acceptance, Foreign Inward Remittance, and UPI Services for Non-Resident India (NRIs) and Indians travelling abroad.

“UPI has revolutionised digital payments in India, and we are pleased to now extend its benefits to international use through bob इ Pay International. These new features provide greater flexibility and convenience to our resident & NRI customers and reflects our commitment to develop user-centric and innovative digital banking solutions,” said Sanjay Mudaliar, the executive director of Bank of Baroda.

What are the benefits of International UPI? 1. UPI Global Acceptance: Customers using the bob e-pay application will now be able to use it to make QR Code-based payments to international merchants deducted directly from their Indian bank accounts.

As of 11 August 2025, Mauritius, Singapore, UAE, USA, France, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan are the only countries that accept UPI as a form of payment.

The transaction amount will be visible in both the international currency and the Indian currency, along with the current exchange rate and applicable fees for the same, in order to give the users clarity and transparency during their international UPI transactions.

2. Foreign Inward Remittances from Singapore Residents: The users of this application will be able to receive 24/7 real-time foreign remittances from Singapore residents for family maintenance, according to the official announcement.

The sender will enter the amount in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and the beneficiary will receive the funds in Indian Rupees (INR) directly into their UPI-linked bank accounts.

3. NRI UPI Services: Bank of Baroda’s NRI customers will now be able to send and receive funds through UPI using this application.

During their India visits, NRI customers can link their NRE/NRO accounts to the bob e-pay app using an Indian mobile number and make seamless UPI payments at merchant outlets as well as peer-to-peer fund transfers.