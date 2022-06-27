Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda approves capital raising up to 5,000 cr in FY23

  • The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches, BoB said in a regulatory filing

The board of state-owned Bank of Baroda at its meeting held on Monday approved raising of capital up to 5,000 crore through bonds this fiscal.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

“These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank," it added.

BoB shares closed at 100.05 apiece on NSE, up 0.10% from the previous close.