Bank of Baroda approves capital raising up to ₹5,000 cr in FY23
- The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches, BoB said in a regulatory filing
The board of state-owned Bank of Baroda at its meeting held on Monday approved raising of capital up to ₹5,000 crore through bonds this fiscal.
The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
“These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank," it added.
BoB shares closed at ₹100.05 apiece on NSE, up 0.10% from the previous close.