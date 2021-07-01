MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda said it will discontinue cheque books of former Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, effective Thursday.

“Customers have been advised to replace the old cheque books with the new one. The discontinuation of old cheque books is as per a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that has mandated public sector banks that have amalgamated to discontinue with old cheque books from 1 July," the bank said in a statement.

The three-way amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank came into effect on 1 April, 2019.

Announced in 2018, it was the third major restructuring in the public sector banking industry undertaken by this government. The first was the merger of the five associate banks of State Bank of India with itself. The government had on 10 September 2018 proposed the merger of the three state-owned banks. The merged entity, comprising two relatively strong banks and a weak one, was to be the third-largest lender in India, after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd, with total business of ₹14.82 trillion at that time.

While erstwhile Dena Bank was placed under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with restrictions on lending, Vijaya Bank was among the only two lenders to have reported a profit in 2017-18.

“Bank of Baroda has been consistently informing all its customers from these erstwhile banks through SMS texts and mailers with reminders for customers to request for their personalized new cheque books at their convenience through the bank’s digital channels or through a call to the 24/7 toll-free number or by a visit to their base branch," it added.

