Bank of Baroda discontinues cheque books of former Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

Announced in 2018, it was the third major restructuring in the public sector banking industry undertaken by this government. The first was the merger of the five associate banks of State Bank of India with itself. The government had on 10 September 2018 proposed the merger of the three state-owned banks. The merged entity, comprising two relatively strong banks and a weak one, was to be the third-largest lender in India, after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd, with total business of ₹14.82 trillion at that time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}