Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bank of Baroda discontinues cheque books of former Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

Bank of Baroda discontinues cheque books of former Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

Premium
MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda said it will discontinue cheque books of former Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, effective Thursday. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • Announced in 2018, it was the third major restructuring in the public sector banking industry undertaken by this government. The first was the merger of the five associate banks of State Bank of India with itself

MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda said it will discontinue cheque books of former Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, effective Thursday.

MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda said it will discontinue cheque books of former Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, effective Thursday.

“Customers have been advised to replace the old cheque books with the new one. The discontinuation of old cheque books is as per a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that has mandated public sector banks that have amalgamated to discontinue with old cheque books from 1 July," the bank said in a statement.

“Customers have been advised to replace the old cheque books with the new one. The discontinuation of old cheque books is as per a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that has mandated public sector banks that have amalgamated to discontinue with old cheque books from 1 July," the bank said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The three-way amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank came into effect on 1 April, 2019.

Announced in 2018, it was the third major restructuring in the public sector banking industry undertaken by this government. The first was the merger of the five associate banks of State Bank of India with itself. The government had on 10 September 2018 proposed the merger of the three state-owned banks. The merged entity, comprising two relatively strong banks and a weak one, was to be the third-largest lender in India, after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd, with total business of 14.82 trillion at that time.

While erstwhile Dena Bank was placed under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with restrictions on lending, Vijaya Bank was among the only two lenders to have reported a profit in 2017-18.

“Bank of Baroda has been consistently informing all its customers from these erstwhile banks through SMS texts and mailers with reminders for customers to request for their personalized new cheque books at their convenience through the bank’s digital channels or through a call to the 24/7 toll-free number or by a visit to their base branch," it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Know how your investment advisor charges you before pic ...

Premium

Bad loans may rise to 9.8% at India’s lenders: Draft RBI report

Premium

Accredited investors: All you need to know about this n ...

Premium

Japan’s in-home robot experiment short circuits

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!