Bank of Baroda on Monday announced that Shanti Lal Jain would be stepping down from the post of its executive director from September. Jain would be joining Indian Bank as it MD & CEO.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, Jain's cessation as the executive director of Bank of Baroda will be effective from September 1, 2021.

Giving reason for his cessation, the public sector lender said Jain has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank, to be effective on or after September 1, 2021.

