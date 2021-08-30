Bank of Baroda Executive Director SL Jain appointed as Indian Bank MD & CEO

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Baroda on Monday announced that Shanti Lal Jain would be stepping down from the post of its executive director from September. Jain would be joining Indian Bank as it MD & CEO.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, Jain's cessation as the executive director of Bank of Baroda will be effective from September 1, 2021.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, Jain's cessation as the executive director of Bank of Baroda will be effective from September 1, 2021.